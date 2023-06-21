Reds vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 21
Wednesday's contest between the Cincinnati Reds (39-35) and the Colorado Rockies (29-47) at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 4-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Reds coming out on top. Game time is at 12:35 PM on June 21.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Andrew Abbott (3-0) to the mound, while Connor Seabold (1-3) will get the nod for the Rockies.
Reds vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Reds vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Reds 4, Rockies 3.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- The Reds have played as the favorite four times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Reds' last 10 games.
- The Reds have won 11, or 61.1%, of the 18 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Cincinnati has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -250.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 71.4% chance to win.
- Cincinnati is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 357 total runs this season.
- The Reds have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 16
|@ Astros
|W 2-1
|Andrew Abbott vs J.P. France
|June 17
|@ Astros
|W 10-3
|Hunter Greene vs Brandon Bielak
|June 18
|@ Astros
|W 9-7
|Luke Weaver vs Ronel Blanco
|June 19
|Rockies
|W 5-4
|Brandon Williamson vs Austin Gomber
|June 20
|Rockies
|W 8-6
|Ben Lively vs Noah Davis
|June 21
|Rockies
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Connor Seabold
|June 23
|Braves
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Jared Shuster
|June 24
|Braves
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Charlie Morton
|June 25
|Braves
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Spencer Strider
|June 26
|@ Orioles
|-
|Ben Lively vs Kyle Bradish
|June 27
|@ Orioles
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Tyler Wells
