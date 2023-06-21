The Cincinnati Reds (39-35) aim to sweep a three-game series versus the Colorado Rockies (29-47), at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

The probable pitchers are Andrew Abbott (3-0) for the Reds and Connor Seabold (1-3) for the Rockies.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Abbott - CIN (3-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Seabold - COL (1-3, 5.88 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Abbott

The Reds' Abbott (3-0) will make his fourth start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings without allowing a run on four hits in a matchup with the Houston Astros.

The 24-year-old has pitched in three games this season with a .00 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .161.

Abbott has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in three straight appearances.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Connor Seabold

The Rockies are sending Seabold (1-3) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.88 ERA and 43 strikeouts over 56 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander threw three innings, allowing nine earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

The 27-year-old has a 5.88 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .285 to his opponents.

Seabold enters this game with two quality starts under his belt this season.

Seabold has pitched five or more innings in a game five times this season entering this matchup.

He has had three appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Connor Seabold vs. Reds

The opposing Reds offense has the 14th-ranked slugging percentage (.404) and ranks 24th in home runs hit (68) in all of MLB. They have a collective .255 batting average, and are 12th in the league with 639 total hits and 10th in MLB action scoring 357 runs.

Seabold has pitched 4 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs on eight hits while striking out three against the Reds this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.