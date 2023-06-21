Will Benson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rockies - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Will Benson (.538 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 167 points above season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Seabold. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the Rockies.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Will Benson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Rockies Player Props
|Reds vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Rockies Prediction
|How to Watch Reds vs Rockies
|Reds vs Rockies Odds
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson is batting .263 with a double, two triples, two home runs and 13 walks.
- Benson has gotten at least one hit in 46.4% of his games this year (13 of 28), with multiple hits four times (14.3%).
- He has gone deep in two of 28 games played this season, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this season (10.7%), Benson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In nine games this season (32.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|16
|.162
|AVG
|.359
|.244
|OBP
|.479
|.324
|SLG
|.487
|2
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|2
|16/4
|K/BB
|5/9
|3
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.46).
- The Rockies give up the second-most home runs in baseball (108 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Seabold (1-3) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.88 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander went three innings, surrendering nine earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.88, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .285 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.