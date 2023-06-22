Fever vs. Storm: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 22
On Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena, the Seattle Storm (3-8) will attempt to end a three-game home losing streak when squaring off versus the Indiana Fever (4-7), airing at 10:00 PM ET on Prime Video, FOX13+, and Prime Video.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Fever vs. Storm matchup.
Fever vs. Storm Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Prime Video, FOX13+, and Prime Video
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Fever vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Fever Moneyline
|Storm Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Fever (-2)
|164.5
|-130
|+110
|BetMGM
|Fever (-2.5)
|164.5
|-140
|+115
|PointsBet
|Fever (-2.5)
|164.5
|-140
|+105
|Tipico
|Fever (-1.5)
|162.5
|-125
|-105
Fever vs. Storm Betting Trends
- The Fever are 7-3-0 ATS this season.
- The Storm are 7-3-0 ATS this season.
- Indiana has not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- Seattle is 7-3 ATS this season when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
- Fever games have hit the over six out of 10 times this season.
- Storm games have gone over the point total five out of 10 times this season.
