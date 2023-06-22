Kelsey Mitchell and the Seattle Storm will battle when the Indiana Fever (4-7) square off against the Storm (3-8) at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday, June 22 at 10:00 PM ET.

Indiana, led by Aliyah Boston with 24 points, six rebounds and four blocks, fell short in a 100-94 defeat against Atlanta in their last outing. Mitchell added 24 points and four assists. Seattle enters this matchup having lost to Connecticut in their last game 85-79. They were led by Jewell Loyd (33 PTS, 3 STL, 40 FG%, 6-15 from 3PT) and Ezi Magbegor (13 PTS, 11 REB, 2 STL, 57.1 FG%).

Fever vs. Storm Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Fever (-120 to win)

Fever (-120 to win) Who's the underdog?: Storm (+100 to win)

Storm (+100 to win) What's the spread?: Fever (-1.5)

Fever (-1.5) What's the over/under?: 163.5

163.5 When: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: Prime Video, FOX13+, and Prime Video

Fever Season Stats

With 82.8 points per game on offense, the Fever are fifth in the WNBA. On defense, they surrender 84.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.

Indiana is pulling down 35.9 rebounds per game this year (fourth-ranked in WNBA), and it has allowed only 33.3 rebounds per contest (second-best).

The Fever haven't posted many assists this year, ranking second-worst in the WNBA with 17.8 assists per contest.

Indiana ranks worst in the WNBA with 11.4 forced turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it is averaging 12.7 turnovers per game (fourth-ranked in league).

The Fever have been struggling in terms of threes this season, ranking third-worst in the WNBA in treys made per game (6.3) and third-worst in three-point percentage (30.9%).

Indiana, who is ninth in the league with 7.8 three-pointers conceded per game, is allowing a 36.6% shooting percentage from three-point land, which is second-worst in the WNBA.

Fever Home/Away Splits

The Fever's offense has been much worse when playing at home (80.8 PPG) compared to their play on the road (84.5 PPG). Meanwhile, their defense has been much better in home games (81 PPG allowed) compared to their play on the road (87.5 PPG allowed).

At home, Indiana averages 37 rebounds per game and allow its opponents to grab 33, while on the road it averages 35 per game and allows 33.5.

On average, the Fever collect more assists at home than on the road (18 at home, 17.7 on the road). So far in the 2023 WNBA season, Indiana is turning the ball over more in home games (13.6 per game) than away (12), and is forcing more turnovers at home (11.8 per game) compared to on the road (11).

This year, the Fever are averaging 5.8 made three-pointers per game at home and 6.7 on the road (while shooting 29.3% from deep in home games compared to 32.3% on the road).

This year, Indiana is averaging 6.2 three-pointers conceded at home and 9.2 on the road (while allowing 30.4% shooting from distance in home games compared to 41.4% on the road).

Fever Moneyline and ATS Records

The Fever have been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

The Fever have played as a moneyline favorite of -120 or shorter in only one game this season, which they lost.

Indiana is 7-3-0 against the spread this season.

Indiana is winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Fever have an implied win probability of 54.5%.

