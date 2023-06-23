The field is shrinking at the Mallorca Championships, with Corentin Moutet heading into a quarterfinal against Adrian Mannarino. Moutet's monyeline odds to win it all at Country Club Santa Ponsa are +1400.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Mallorca Championships and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Moutet at the 2023 Mallorca Championships

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 23 - July 1

June 23 - July 1 Venue: Country Club Santa Ponsa

Country Club Santa Ponsa Location: Mallorca, Philippines

Mallorca, Philippines Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Moutet's Next Match

Moutet has advanced to the quarterfinals, where he will play Mannarino on Thursday, June 29 at 6:00 AM ET (after beating Roberto Carballes Baena 6-3, 7-6).

Want to bet on Moutet? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Moutet Stats

Moutet defeated Carballes Baena 6-3, 7-6 on Tuesday in the Round of 16.

The 24-year-old Moutet is 19-15 over the past year and is still seeking his first tournament victory.

Moutet has not won any of his three tournaments on grass over the past 12 months, with a record of 2-2 on that surface.

Moutet has played 26.2 games per match in his 34 matches over the past 12 months across all court types.

Moutet, over the past 12 months, has played four matches on grass, and 25.8 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Moutet has won 74.9% of his service games, and he has won 23.8% of his return games.

Moutet has claimed 86.3% of his service games on grass over the past 12 months and 15.4% of his return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.