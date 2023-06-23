Madison Keys 2023 Viking International Eastbourne Odds
A quarterfinal is next for Madison Keys in the Viking International Eastbourne, and she will face Petra Martic. Keys has +550 odds (fourth-best) to take home the trophy from Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre.
Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Viking International Eastbourne and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.
Keys at the 2023 Viking International Eastbourne
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: June 23 - July 1
- Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre
- Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Keys' Next Match
After defeating Xiyu Wang 6-2, 7-6, Keys will face Martic in the quarterfinals on Thursday, June 29 at 7:15 AM ET.
Keys is currently listed at -210 to win her next contest versus Martic. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Madison Keys Grand Slam Odds
- Wimbeldon odds to win: +5000
- US Open odds to win: +3300
- Viking International Eastbourne odds to win: +550
Want to bet on Keys? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!
Keys Stats
- Keys beat No. 73-ranked Wang 6-2, 7-6 on Wednesday to make the .
- The 28-year-old Keys is 25-16 over the past year and is still seeking her first tournament title.
- Keys is 2-0 on grass over the past 12 months.
- In her 41 matches over the past 12 months, across all court types, Keys has averaged 21.0 games.
- In her two matches on a grass surface over the past year, Keys has averaged 22.0 games.
- Keys has won 36.7% of her return games and 69.5% of her service games over the past 12 months.
- Keys has claimed 81.0% of her service games on grass over the past 12 months and 39.1% of her return games.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.