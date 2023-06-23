Eddie Rosario and the Atlanta Braves will square off against Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in the first of a three-game series, on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Reds vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 69 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.

Cincinnati ranks 14th in the majors with a .404 team slugging percentage.

The Reds' .256 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.

Cincinnati is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking ninth with 362 total runs this season.

The Reds are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fifth with an OBP of .334.

The Reds rank 18th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Cincinnati strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 11th in MLB.

Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.86 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Reds have a combined 1.435 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send Luke Weaver (1-2) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw five innings against the Houston Astros, giving up five earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

In 11 starts, Weaver has pitched through or past the fifth inning seven times. He has a season average of 5.2 frames per outing.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 11 chances this season.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 6/17/2023 Astros W 10-3 Away Hunter Greene Brandon Bielak 6/18/2023 Astros W 9-7 Away Luke Weaver Ronel Blanco 6/19/2023 Rockies W 5-4 Home Brandon Williamson Austin Gomber 6/20/2023 Rockies W 8-6 Home Ben Lively Noah Davis 6/21/2023 Rockies W 5-3 Home Andrew Abbott Jake Bird 6/23/2023 Braves - Home Luke Weaver AJ Smith-Shawver 6/24/2023 Braves - Home Luke Weaver Jared Shuster 6/25/2023 Braves - Home Ben Lively Charlie Morton 6/26/2023 Orioles - Away Brandon Williamson Kyle Bradish 6/27/2023 Orioles - Away Andrew Abbott Tyler Wells 6/28/2023 Orioles - Away Luke Weaver Kyle Gibson

