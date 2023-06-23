Tyler Stephenson -- batting .300 with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Atlanta Braves, with AJ Smith-Shawver on the mound, on June 23 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Rockies.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver

AJ Smith-Shawver TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson has 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 27 walks while batting .257.

Stephenson has gotten at least one hit in 64.8% of his games this year (46 of 71), with multiple hits 18 times (25.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 7.0% of his games in 2023 (five of 71), and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Stephenson has had an RBI in 26 games this season (36.6%), including six multi-RBI outings (8.5%).

In 40.8% of his games this season (29 of 71), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.2%) he has scored more than once.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 36 .256 AVG .257 .336 OBP .329 .352 SLG .382 6 XBH 12 3 HR 2 15 RBI 17 34/14 K/BB 45/13 0 SB 0

