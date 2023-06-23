Will Benson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Braves - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Will Benson and his .593 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver and the Atlanta Braves at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Rockies.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson is hitting .256 with a double, two triples, two home runs and 15 walks.
- In 44.8% of his 29 games this season, Benson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in two of 29 games played this year, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- Benson has driven in a run in three games this year (10.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 of 29 games (34.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|16
|.154
|AVG
|.359
|.267
|OBP
|.479
|.308
|SLG
|.487
|2
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|2
|17/6
|K/BB
|5/9
|3
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9 to lead MLB.
- The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.70).
- The Braves surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
- Smith-Shawver (1-0) makes the start for the Braves, his third of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday, June 15 against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
