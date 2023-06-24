The Indiana Fever (5-7), on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 9:00 PM ET, aim to build on a three-game road winning run at the Las Vegas Aces (11-1).

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Fever vs. Aces matchup in this article.

Fever vs. Aces Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Fever vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Fever Moneyline
DraftKings Aces (-15.5) 169.5 -1650 +950 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Aces (-15.5) 169.5 -1600 +900 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Aces (-15.5) 169.5 -1499 +800 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Fever vs. Aces Betting Trends

  • The Aces have compiled a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Fever have put together an 8-3-0 record against the spread this season.
  • When playing as at least 15.5-point favorites this season, Las Vegas has an ATS record of 4-1.
  • Indiana has been an underdog by 15.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
  • Aces games have gone over the point total six out of 11 times this season.
  • Fever games have gone over the point total six out of 11 times this season.

