The Cincinnati Reds and Joey Votto, who went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI last time in action, battle Jared Shuster and the Atlanta Braves at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Braves Starter: Jared Shuster
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Joey Votto At The Plate (2022)

  • Votto hit .205 with 18 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 44 walks.
  • Votto picked up a base hit in 52 of 91 games last season (57.1%), with at least two hits in 13 of those contests (14.3%).
  • He went yard in 12.1% of his games last year (11 of 91), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 29.7% of his 91 games a year ago, Votto picked up an RBI (27 times). He also had nine games with multiple RBIs (9.9%), and three or more RBIs in five games.
  • He scored a run in 28.6% of his 91 games last season, with two or more runs in 5.5% of those games (five).

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
46 GP 45
.185 AVG .224
.312 OBP .326
.389 SLG .352
15 XBH 15
8 HR 3
26 RBI 15
44/25 K/BB 53/19
0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Braves pitching staff ranked second in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves had the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.45).
  • Braves pitchers combined to give up 148 home runs (0.9 per game), the fourth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Shuster gets the start for the Braves, his ninth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.57 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 41 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's last time out was on Friday, June 16 against the Colorado Rockies, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.57, with 5 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .233 against him.
