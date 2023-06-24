The Cincinnati Reds and Elly De La Cruz hit the field against Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, in the second game of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.

Reds vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 73 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 227 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 14th in MLB with a .408 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds' .256 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.

Cincinnati has scored the eighth-most runs in baseball this season with 373.

The Reds have an OBP of .335 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Reds rank 19th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 11th in MLB.

Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.93 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

The Reds have a combined 1.444 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Graham Ashcraft (3-5) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, June 8, when he threw 2 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while allowing three hits against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Ashcraft has 10 starts of five or more innings this season in 13 chances. He averages 5 innings per outing.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 6/18/2023 Astros W 9-7 Away Luke Weaver Ronel Blanco 6/19/2023 Rockies W 5-4 Home Brandon Williamson Austin Gomber 6/20/2023 Rockies W 8-6 Home Ben Lively Noah Davis 6/21/2023 Rockies W 5-3 Home Andrew Abbott Jake Bird 6/23/2023 Braves W 11-10 Home Luke Weaver AJ Smith-Shawver 6/24/2023 Braves - Home Graham Ashcraft Jared Shuster 6/25/2023 Braves - Home Ben Lively Charlie Morton 6/26/2023 Orioles - Away Brandon Williamson Kyle Bradish 6/27/2023 Orioles - Away Andrew Abbott Tyler Wells 6/28/2023 Orioles - Away Luke Weaver Kyle Gibson 6/30/2023 Padres - Home - Michael Wacha

