The Atlanta Braves (48-27) and the Cincinnati Reds (41-35) will clash on Saturday, June 24 at Great American Ball Park, with Jared Shuster pitching for the Braves and Graham Ashcraft taking the mound for the Reds. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Reds are listed as +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Braves (-135). The over/under for the contest is set at 12.5 runs.

Reds vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Shuster - ATL (4-2, 4.57 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (3-5, 6.78 ERA)

Reds vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 41 out of the 64 games, or 64.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Braves have a 37-15 record (winning 71.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Atlanta has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and finished 7-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 55 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (49.1%) in those games.

The Reds have a mark of 22-23 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs four times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Reds vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Votto 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+150) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Nick Senzel 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Jonathan India 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 19th 2nd Win NL Central +250 - 2nd

