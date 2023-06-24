Jonathan India and Ronald Acuna Jr. are among the players with prop bets available when the Cincinnati Reds and the Atlanta Braves square off at Great American Ball Park on Saturday (beginning at 4:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Reds vs. Braves Game Info

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

India Stats

India has 17 doubles, 10 home runs, 31 walks and 40 RBI (77 total hits). He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a slash line of .266/.353/.428 so far this year.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jun. 23 1-for-4 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has 18 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 32 walks and 40 RBI (73 total hits). He has stolen seven bases.

He has a slash line of .271/.358/.465 on the season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jun. 23 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 19 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Astros Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

Bet on player props for Jonathan India, Spencer Steer or other Reds players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has recorded 100 hits with 21 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 47 runs with 33 stolen bases.

He's slashed .329/.403/.563 on the season.

Acuna has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .348 with a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jun. 23 3-for-5 2 1 1 6 1 at Phillies Jun. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 1 at Phillies Jun. 20 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 1 vs. Rockies Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Ozzie Albies Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Albies Stats

Ozzie Albies has 14 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 21 walks and 53 RBI (77 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He has a slash line of .266/.320/.498 so far this season.

Albies brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Albies Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jun. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Phillies Jun. 22 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Phillies Jun. 20 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 18 3-for-5 1 1 4 6 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 17 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0

Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Ozzie Albies or other Braves players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.