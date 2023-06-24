Jake Fraley carries a two-game homer streak into the Cincinnati Reds' (41-35) game against the Atlanta Braves (48-27) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday, at Great American Ball Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Jared Shuster (4-2) to the mound, while Graham Ashcraft (3-5) will answer the bell for the Reds.

Reds vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

4:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Shuster - ATL (4-2, 4.57 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (3-5, 6.78 ERA)

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Graham Ashcraft

Ashcraft makes the start for the Reds, his 14th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 6.78 ERA and 50 strikeouts over 65 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Thursday, June 8 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander threw 2 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.

In 13 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.78, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .288 against him.

Ashcraft has five quality starts under his belt this year.

Ashcraft has pitched five or more innings in a game 10 times this season entering this game.

He has had one outing this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Graham Ashcraft vs. Braves

He will take the hill against a Braves offense that ranks third in the league with 694 total hits (on a .270 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .482 (first in the league) with 134 total home runs (first in MLB play).

Ashcraft has pitched six innings, giving up two earned runs on six hits while striking out seven against the Braves this season.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jared Shuster

The Braves will hand the ball to Shuster (4-2) for his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Colorado Rockies on Friday, June 16.

The 24-year-old has pitched in eight games this season with an ERA of 4.57, a 1.05 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.379.

He has one quality starts in eight chances this season.

Shuster has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

