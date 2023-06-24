The Cincinnati Reds and TJ Friedl, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Jared Shuster and the Atlanta Braves at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Jared Shuster TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl has 12 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 18 walks while hitting .311.

Friedl has gotten a hit in 35 of 53 games this year (66.0%), including 18 multi-hit games (34.0%).

He has hit a home run in four games this season (7.5%), homering in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Friedl has picked up an RBI in 32.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

In 35.8% of his games this season (19 of 53), he has scored, and in five of those games (9.4%) he has scored more than once.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 26 .318 AVG .305 .402 OBP .353 .580 SLG .379 12 XBH 7 4 HR 0 21 RBI 6 20/11 K/BB 19/7 5 SB 5

Braves Pitching Rankings