Iga Swiatek begins Wimbledon after winning French Open, knocking off Karolina Muchova in the final. Swiatek's first opponent is Lin Zhu (in the round of 128). Swiatek's odds to win it all at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground are +275, the best in the field.

Find all the latest odds for 2023 Wimbledon and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Swiatek at 2023 Wimbledon

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16

June 25 - July 16 Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Swiatek's Next Match

In her opener at Wimbledon, Swiatek will face Zhu on Monday, July 3 at 6:00 AM ET in the round of 128.

Swiatek has current moneyline odds of -3000 to win her next match versus Zhu. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Iga Swiatek Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +275

US Open odds to win: +225

Wimbledon odds to win: +275

Want to bet on Swiatek? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Swiatek Stats

Swiatek came up short in her last match, - (retired) against Lucia Bronzetti in the of Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers on June 30, 2023.

Swiatek is 55-11 over the past year, with five tournament victories.

In one tournaments on grass over the past year, Swiatek has gone 0-1.

In her 66 matches over the past year, across all court surfaces, Swiatek has averaged 18.3 games.

In her one match on a grass surface over the past year, Swiatek has averaged 18.0 games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Swiatek has won 78.7% of her games on serve, and 47.9% on return.

Swiatek has been victorious in 44.4% of her service games on grass over the past year and 22.2% of her return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.