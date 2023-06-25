The Cincinnati Reds, including Jake Fraley (.476 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 115 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Braves.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Jake Fraley At The Plate

  • Fraley is hitting .272 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 25 walks.
  • Fraley will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with three homers during his last outings.
  • Fraley has recorded a hit in 37 of 60 games this season (61.7%), including 14 multi-hit games (23.3%).
  • In 16.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 48.3% of his games this year, Fraley has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 20 games this season (33.3%), including multiple runs in six games.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 28
.276 AVG .267
.345 OBP .379
.505 SLG .477
12 XBH 8
6 HR 5
23 RBI 24
23/10 K/BB 15/15
6 SB 6

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
  • The Braves have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Braves rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (85 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Braves are sending Morton (6-6) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.71 ERA and 93 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old's 3.71 ERA ranks 34th, 1.450 WHIP ranks 62nd, and 10.5 K/9 ranks ninth.
