After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Joey Votto and the Cincinnati Reds face the Atlanta Braves (who will start Charlie Morton) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Joey Votto At The Plate (2022)

  • Votto hit .205 with 18 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 44 walks.
  • Votto had a hit in 52 of 91 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 13 of those games.
  • He homered in 12.1% of his games last year (11 of 91), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Votto picked up an RBI in 27 of 91 games last season (29.7%), including nine occasions when he drove in multiple runs (9.9%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.
  • He scored a run in 28.6% of his 91 games last season, with two or more runs in 5.5% of those games (five).

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
46 GP 45
.185 AVG .224
.312 OBP .326
.389 SLG .352
15 XBH 15
8 HR 3
26 RBI 15
44/25 K/BB 53/19
0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Braves pitching staff was second in MLB last season with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves had the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.45).
  • Braves pitchers combined to surrender 148 home runs (0.9 per game), the fourth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Morton makes the start for the Braves, his 15th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.71 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 39-year-old's 3.71 ERA ranks 34th, 1.450 WHIP ranks 62nd, and 10.5 K/9 ranks ninth among qualifying pitchers this season.
