Joey Votto Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Braves - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Joey Votto and the Cincinnati Reds face the Atlanta Braves (who will start Charlie Morton) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Joey Votto At The Plate (2022)
- Votto hit .205 with 18 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 44 walks.
- Votto had a hit in 52 of 91 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- He homered in 12.1% of his games last year (11 of 91), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Votto picked up an RBI in 27 of 91 games last season (29.7%), including nine occasions when he drove in multiple runs (9.9%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.
- He scored a run in 28.6% of his 91 games last season, with two or more runs in 5.5% of those games (five).
Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|45
|.185
|AVG
|.224
|.312
|OBP
|.326
|.389
|SLG
|.352
|15
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|3
|26
|RBI
|15
|44/25
|K/BB
|53/19
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Braves pitching staff was second in MLB last season with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves had the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.45).
- Braves pitchers combined to surrender 148 home runs (0.9 per game), the fourth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Morton makes the start for the Braves, his 15th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.71 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 39-year-old's 3.71 ERA ranks 34th, 1.450 WHIP ranks 62nd, and 10.5 K/9 ranks ninth among qualifying pitchers this season.
