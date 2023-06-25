Novak Djokovic goes into Wimbledon off the back of winning French Open, knocking off Casper Ruud in the final. Djokovic's opening match is against Pedro Cachin (in the round of 128). Djokovic is the favorite (-150 odds) to be crowned champion at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.

Djokovic at 2023 Wimbledon

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16

June 25 - July 16 Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Djokovic's Next Match

In his opening match at Wimbledon, Djokovic will play Cachin on Monday, July 3 at 6:00 AM ET in the round of 128.

Novak Djokovic Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: -110

Wimbledon odds to win: -150

Djokovic Stats

Djokovic won his last match, 7-6, 6-3, 7-5 over Ruud in the finals of French Open on June 11, 2023.

Djokovic is 50-5 over the past year, with seven tournament victories.

Djokovic has won his only tournament on grass over the past year, with a match record of 5-0 on that surface.

Over the past year (across all court types), Djokovic has played 55 matches and 25.7 games per match.

Djokovic, over the past 12 months, has played five matches on grass, and 36.0 games per match.

Over the past year, Djokovic has been victorious in 33.1% of his return games and 87.7% of his service games.

Djokovic has claimed 87.0% of his service games on grass over the past year and 31.8% of his return games.

