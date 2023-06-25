Reds vs. Braves Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 25
Sunday's contest that pits the Atlanta Braves (49-27) against the Cincinnati Reds (41-36) at Great American Ball Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 7-6 in favor of the Braves. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET on June 25.
The Braves will give the nod to Charlie Morton (6-6, 3.71 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Levi Stoudt.
Reds vs. Braves Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
Reds vs. Braves Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Braves 7, Reds 6.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Braves
- Total Prediction: Over 11.5 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 4-1.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
- The Reds' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.
- The Reds have won in 27, or 48.2%, of the 56 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Cincinnati has come away with a win eight times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Reds have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Cincinnati is No. 9 in the majors, scoring 4.9 runs per game (379 total runs).
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked ERA (4.96) in the majors this season.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 19
|Rockies
|W 5-4
|Brandon Williamson vs Austin Gomber
|June 20
|Rockies
|W 8-6
|Ben Lively vs Noah Davis
|June 21
|Rockies
|W 5-3
|Andrew Abbott vs Jake Bird
|June 23
|Braves
|W 11-10
|Luke Weaver vs AJ Smith-Shawver
|June 24
|Braves
|L 7-6
|Graham Ashcraft vs Jared Shuster
|June 25
|Braves
|-
|Levi Stoudt vs Charlie Morton
|June 26
|@ Orioles
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Cole Irvin
|June 27
|@ Orioles
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Tyler Wells
|June 28
|@ Orioles
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Kyle Gibson
|June 30
|Padres
|-
|TBA vs Michael Wacha
|July 1
|Padres
|-
|Ben Lively vs Seth Lugo
