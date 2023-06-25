Charlie Morton takes the mound for the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at Great American Ball Park against Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit 77 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Cincinnati ranks 13th in the majors with a .411 team slugging percentage.

The Reds have a team batting average of .256 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.

Cincinnati has scored 379 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Reds are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .335.

The Reds rank 20th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Cincinnati has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in the majors.

Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.96 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Reds pitchers have a 1.450 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Levi Stoudt has been named the starter for the Reds and will make his first start this season.

The right-hander will make his MLB debut at the age of 25.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 6/19/2023 Rockies W 5-4 Home Brandon Williamson Austin Gomber 6/20/2023 Rockies W 8-6 Home Ben Lively Noah Davis 6/21/2023 Rockies W 5-3 Home Andrew Abbott Jake Bird 6/23/2023 Braves W 11-10 Home Luke Weaver AJ Smith-Shawver 6/24/2023 Braves L 7-6 Home Graham Ashcraft Jared Shuster 6/25/2023 Braves - Home Levi Stoudt Charlie Morton 6/26/2023 Orioles - Away Brandon Williamson Cole Irvin 6/27/2023 Orioles - Away Andrew Abbott Tyler Wells 6/28/2023 Orioles - Away Luke Weaver Kyle Gibson 6/30/2023 Padres - Home - Michael Wacha 7/1/2023 Padres - Home Ben Lively Seth Lugo

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.