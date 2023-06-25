How to Watch the Reds vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 25
Charlie Morton takes the mound for the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at Great American Ball Park against Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Reds vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Braves vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Reds Player Props
|Braves vs Reds Pitching Matchup
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds have hit 77 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- Cincinnati ranks 13th in the majors with a .411 team slugging percentage.
- The Reds have a team batting average of .256 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.
- Cincinnati has scored 379 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Reds are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .335.
- The Reds rank 20th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.
- Cincinnati has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in the majors.
- Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.96 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- Reds pitchers have a 1.450 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Levi Stoudt has been named the starter for the Reds and will make his first start this season.
- The right-hander will make his MLB debut at the age of 25.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/19/2023
|Rockies
|W 5-4
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Austin Gomber
|6/20/2023
|Rockies
|W 8-6
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Noah Davis
|6/21/2023
|Rockies
|W 5-3
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Jake Bird
|6/23/2023
|Braves
|W 11-10
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|6/24/2023
|Braves
|L 7-6
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Jared Shuster
|6/25/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Levi Stoudt
|Charlie Morton
|6/26/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Cole Irvin
|6/27/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Tyler Wells
|6/28/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Kyle Gibson
|6/30/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|-
|Michael Wacha
|7/1/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Seth Lugo
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.