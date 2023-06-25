Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Atlanta Braves (49-27) and Jonathan India's Cincinnati Reds (41-36) will go head to head in the series rubber match on Sunday, June 25 at Great American Ball Park. The matchup will begin at 1:40 PM ET.

The Reds are listed as +140 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Braves (-165). The over/under is 11.5 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Reds vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (6-6, 3.71 ERA) vs Levi Stoudt - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Reds vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Reds vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 65 times this season and won 42, or 64.6%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Braves have a 23-9 record (winning 71.9% of their games).

Atlanta has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves have an 8-1 record across the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The Reds have come away with 27 wins in the 56 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win eight times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 4-1 in those contests.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 17th 2nd Win NL Central +250 - 2nd

