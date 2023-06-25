Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Jonathan India and others in the Atlanta Braves-Cincinnati Reds matchup at Great American Ball Park on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Reds vs. Braves Game Info

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

India Stats

India has put up 77 hits with 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 40 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He's slashed .261/.348/.420 on the season.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jun. 24 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jun. 23 1-for-4 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has collected 74 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a .271/.357/.473 slash line so far this season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jun. 24 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Braves Jun. 23 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 19 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Charlie Morton Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Morton Stats

Charlie Morton (6-6) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 15th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start six times in 14 starts this season.

Morton has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 39-year-old's 3.71 ERA ranks 34th, 1.450 WHIP ranks 62nd, and 10.5 K/9 ranks ninth.

Morton Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rockies Jun. 18 5.0 5 5 3 8 3 at Tigers Jun. 12 5.2 4 0 0 8 3 vs. Mets Jun. 7 4.2 4 4 4 5 4 at Diamondbacks Jun. 2 7.0 6 3 3 9 2 vs. Phillies May. 27 5.1 7 2 2 9 4

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has put up 101 hits with 21 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 47 runs with 34 stolen bases.

He has a .328/.403/.558 slash line so far this year.

Acuna will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .325 with three home runs, seven walks and seven RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jun. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Reds Jun. 23 3-for-5 2 1 1 6 1 at Phillies Jun. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 1 at Phillies Jun. 20 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 1 vs. Rockies Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Ozzie Albies Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Albies Stats

Ozzie Albies has recorded 79 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashing .270/.322/.509 on the year.

Albies has picked up at least one hit in six straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .381 with three doubles, four home runs, four walks and 11 RBI.

Albies Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jun. 24 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 1 at Reds Jun. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Phillies Jun. 22 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Phillies Jun. 20 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 18 3-for-5 1 1 4 6 0

