After hitting .222 with a double, three home runs, four walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds face the Atlanta Braves (who will start Charlie Morton) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Braves.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati with 74 hits and an OBP of .357 this season.

He ranks 53rd in batting average, 31st in on base percentage, and 46th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.

Steer has gotten a hit in 49 of 74 games this year (66.2%), with multiple hits on 19 occasions (25.7%).

He has hit a home run in 14.9% of his games in 2023 (11 of 74), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Steer has had an RBI in 30 games this season (40.5%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (14.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 35 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 37 .278 AVG .264 .377 OBP .338 .451 SLG .493 12 XBH 19 5 HR 6 20 RBI 22 28/18 K/BB 30/14 6 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings