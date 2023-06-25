After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Tyler Stephenson and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start Charlie Morton) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

  • Stephenson has 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 28 walks while batting .254.
  • In 46 of 72 games this year (63.9%) Stephenson has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
  • In 6.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Stephenson has had an RBI in 26 games this season (36.1%), including six multi-RBI outings (8.3%).
  • He has scored in 29 games this season (40.3%), including multiple runs in three games.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 36
.250 AVG .257
.333 OBP .329
.344 SLG .382
6 XBH 12
3 HR 2
15 RBI 17
35/15 K/BB 45/13
0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in the league.
  • The Braves have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to give up 85 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • Morton gets the start for the Braves, his 15th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.71 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander went five innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • This season, the 39-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.71), 62nd in WHIP (1.450), and ninth in K/9 (10.5) among pitchers who qualify.
