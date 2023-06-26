The Cincinnati Reds, including Curt Casali (.360 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Cole Irvin and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Braves.

Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Curt Casali? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Curt Casali At The Plate

  • Casali is hitting .169 with two doubles and 10 walks.
  • Casali has had a base hit in 11 of 29 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • In 29 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Casali has driven in a run in five games this year (17.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in eight of 29 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 14
.194 AVG .143
.310 OBP .268
.222 SLG .171
1 XBH 1
0 HR 0
2 RBI 4
9/5 K/BB 12/5
0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Orioles have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to allow 91 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
  • The Orioles are sending Irvin (1-3) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 7.71 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday when the left-hander threw one inning against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.71, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .316 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.