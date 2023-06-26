The Cincinnati Reds, including Jonathan India (.184 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Cole Irvin and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Braves.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

Cole Irvin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Jonathan India At The Plate

India leads Cincinnati with a slugging percentage of .421, fueled by 27 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 67th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 89th in the league in slugging.

India has gotten at least one hit in 71.8% of his games this season (56 of 78), with at least two hits 18 times (23.1%).

Looking at the 78 games he has played this year, he's homered in nine of them (11.5%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

India has had an RBI in 26 games this season (33.3%), including nine multi-RBI outings (11.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 45 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 37 .297 AVG .230 .391 OBP .306 .462 SLG .382 16 XBH 11 4 HR 6 21 RBI 19 29/18 K/BB 36/13 7 SB 4

