The Cincinnati Reds will look to Elly De La Cruz for continued success at the plate when they hit the field against Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles on Monday, in the first game of a three-game series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Bookmakers list the Orioles as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Reds +120 moneyline odds to win. The contest's over/under is listed at 9.5 runs.

Reds vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -145 +120 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 4-2.

When it comes to the over/under, the Reds and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Reds' past 10 contests. The average over/under established by bookmakers in Cincinnati's past three games has been 11.8, a stretch in which the Reds and their opponents have hit the over each time.

Discover More About This Game

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have come away with 27 wins in the 57 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Cincinnati is 19-19 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Games involving Cincinnati have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 45 of 78 chances this season.

The Reds are 6-6-0 against the spread in their 12 games that had a posted line this season.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-20 20-17 15-19 26-18 26-27 15-10

