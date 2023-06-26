Spencer Steer and Austin Hays will hit the field when the Cincinnati Reds and Baltimore Orioles meet on Monday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Reds vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 78 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

Cincinnati ranks 13th in the majors with a .412 team slugging percentage.

The Reds' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.

Cincinnati is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking ninth with 385 total runs this season.

The Reds have an OBP of .336 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Reds rank 21st with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 14th in MLB.

Cincinnati has the 27th-ranked ERA (4.99) in the majors this season.

The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.457 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send Brandon Williamson (1-0) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The left-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings against the Colorado Rockies.

He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Williamson will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 6/20/2023 Rockies W 8-6 Home Ben Lively Noah Davis 6/21/2023 Rockies W 5-3 Home Andrew Abbott Jake Bird 6/23/2023 Braves W 11-10 Home Luke Weaver AJ Smith-Shawver 6/24/2023 Braves L 7-6 Home Graham Ashcraft Jared Shuster 6/25/2023 Braves L 7-6 Home Levi Stoudt Charlie Morton 6/26/2023 Orioles - Away Brandon Williamson Cole Irvin 6/27/2023 Orioles - Away Andrew Abbott Tyler Wells 6/28/2023 Orioles - Away Luke Weaver Kyle Gibson 6/30/2023 Padres - Home Graham Ashcraft Michael Wacha 7/1/2023 Padres - Home Ben Lively Seth Lugo 7/2/2023 Padres - Home Brandon Williamson Yu Darvish

