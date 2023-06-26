On Monday, June 26 at 7:05 PM ET, the Baltimore Orioles (47-29) host the Cincinnati Reds (41-37) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Cole Irvin will get the call for the Orioles, while Brandon Williamson will take the hill for the Reds.

The Reds are +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Orioles (-135). The total is 10 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Reds vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Irvin - BAL (1-3, 7.71 ERA) vs Williamson - CIN (1-0, 5.40 ERA)

Reds vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Orioles have been favored 36 times and won 28, or 77.8%, of those games.

The Orioles have gone 22-6 (winning 78.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Baltimore.

The Orioles won each of the three games it played as a moneyline favorite over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Baltimore and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 57 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (47.4%) in those games.

This season, the Reds have been victorious 20 times in 42 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 4-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kevin Newman 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+190) Joey Votto 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) Nick Senzel 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+185) Jonathan India 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+145) Spencer Steer 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+130)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 17th 2nd Win NL Central +250 - 2nd

