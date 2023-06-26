Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Adley Rutschman, Jonathan India and others in the Baltimore Orioles-Cincinnati Reds matchup at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

Reds vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Monday, June 26, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Monday, June 26, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

India Stats

India has recorded 78 hits with 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 40 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He's slashed .263/.349/.421 so far this season.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jun. 25 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Jun. 24 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jun. 23 1-for-4 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has 19 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 43 RBI (76 total hits). He has swiped eight bases.

He has a .274/.361/.477 slash line on the year.

Steer brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jun. 25 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 1 vs. Braves Jun. 24 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Braves Jun. 23 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Cole Irvin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Irvin Stats

Cole Irvin (1-3) will take the mound for the Orioles, his sixth start of the season.

None of Irvin's five starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

In five starts, Irvin has pitched through or past the fifth inning one time. He has a season average of 3.3 frames per outing.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in seven chances this season.

Irvin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays Jun. 21 1.0 2 1 1 2 1 at Cubs Jun. 16 4.0 5 3 3 4 1 vs. Royals Jun. 10 5.1 6 1 1 5 0 at Blue Jays May. 20 0.1 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Apr. 13 4.0 5 6 6 4 2

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 73 hits with 11 doubles, 10 home runs, 50 walks and 32 RBI.

He has a slash line of .265/.376/.415 so far this season.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mariners Jun. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 20 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Cubs Jun. 18 1-for-5 0 0 1 2

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 74 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 26 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .267/.331/.498 slash line on the season.

Santander has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with four home runs and eight RBI.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jun. 25 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 24 4-for-4 1 1 2 7 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Rays Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 20 2-for-5 2 1 3 5 0

