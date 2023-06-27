Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Orioles - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Jonathan India (.316 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.419) thanks to 27 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 68th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 91st in slugging.
- In 72.2% of his 79 games this season, India has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.4% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- India has an RBI in 26 of 79 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 45 games this season (57.0%), including 10 multi-run games (12.7%).
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|38
|.297
|AVG
|.231
|.391
|OBP
|.309
|.462
|SLG
|.378
|16
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|6
|21
|RBI
|19
|29/18
|K/BB
|36/13
|7
|SB
|4
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.25).
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (92 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wells (6-3 with a 3.22 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 15th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.22), first in WHIP (.888), and 28th in K/9 (9.1) among pitchers who qualify.
