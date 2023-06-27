Tuesday's contest at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has the Baltimore Orioles (48-29) taking on the Cincinnati Reds (41-38) at 7:05 PM ET (on June 27). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Orioles, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable starters are Tyler Wells (6-3) for the Orioles and Andrew Abbott (3-0) for the Reds.

Reds vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN

Reds vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Orioles 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Reds Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 4-3.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The Reds' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Reds have been victorious in 27, or 46.6%, of the 58 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Cincinnati has won 19 of 38 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Cincinnati is the eighth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.9 runs per game (388 total).

The Reds have pitched to a 5.04 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

