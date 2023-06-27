Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Adley Rutschman, Spencer Steer and others in the Baltimore Orioles-Cincinnati Reds matchup at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Reds vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Steer Stats

Steer has 19 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 34 walks and 46 RBI (79 total hits). He has stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .282/.368/.493 so far this year.

Steer will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with a double, two home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Jun. 26 3-for-3 1 1 3 6 0 vs. Braves Jun. 25 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 1 vs. Braves Jun. 24 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Braves Jun. 23 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

India Stats

Jonathan India has 79 hits with 17 doubles, 10 home runs, 31 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a slash line of .262/.350/.419 so far this season.

India takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .167 with a walk and an RBI.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Jun. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Jun. 25 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Jun. 24 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jun. 23 1-for-4 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Tyler Wells Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Wells Stats

The Orioles will hand the ball to Tyler Wells (6-3) for his 15th start of the season.

He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Wells has 15 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 28-year-old's 3.22 ERA ranks 17th, .888 WHIP ranks first, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 28th.

Wells Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays Jun. 21 5.0 4 4 2 6 3 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 15 6.2 5 2 2 8 1 vs. Royals Jun. 9 6.2 5 2 2 4 1 at Giants Jun. 4 5.1 4 2 2 9 2 vs. Guardians May. 29 6.0 4 1 1 7 0

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 75 hits with 11 doubles, 10 home runs, 51 walks and 34 RBI.

He has a slash line of .269/.380/.416 on the season.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Reds Jun. 26 2-for-4 0 0 2 2 vs. Mariners Jun. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 20 0-for-3 1 0 0 0

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 76 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 47 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .270/.332/.496 on the year.

Santander takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with three home runs and five RBI.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jun. 26 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 25 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 24 4-for-4 1 1 2 7 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Rays Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

