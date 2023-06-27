The Cincinnati Reds (41-38) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Baltimore Orioles (48-29) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

The probable starters are Tyler Wells (6-3) for the Orioles and Andrew Abbott (3-0) for the Reds.

Reds vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wells - BAL (6-3, 3.22 ERA) vs Abbott - CIN (3-0, 1.14 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Abbott

Abbott (3-0 with a 1.14 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his fifth of the season.

His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

In four games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 1.14, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .169 against him.

Abbott is trying to notch his third straight quality start in this outing.

Abbott will aim to pitch five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his four outings this season.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Wells

Wells (6-3) will take to the mound for the Orioles and make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in five innings pitched against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 15 games this season with an ERA of 3.22, a 4.63 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .888.

He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Wells will look to finish five or more innings for the 16th start in a row.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 15 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 28-year-old's 3.22 ERA ranks 17th, .888 WHIP ranks first, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 28th.

