Jake Fraley -- with a slugging percentage of .750 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the mound, on June 28 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Fraley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley has nine doubles, 11 home runs and 25 walks while batting .266.

In 61.3% of his 62 games this season, Fraley has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (10 of 62), and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 46.8% of his games this year, Fraley has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 32.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.7%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 29 .273 AVG .258 .339 OBP .368 .491 SLG .461 12 XBH 8 6 HR 5 23 RBI 24 23/10 K/BB 15/15 6 SB 6

Orioles Pitching Rankings