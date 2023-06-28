On Wednesday, Jonathan India (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Jonathan India At The Plate

India has an OPS of .759, fueled by an OBP of .346 and a team-best slugging percentage of .413 this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 73rd, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 94th in the league in slugging.

In 57 of 80 games this season (71.3%) India has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (22.5%).

In 11.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

India has picked up an RBI in 26 games this year (32.5%), with two or more RBI in nine of them (11.3%).

He has scored in 45 games this year (56.3%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 39 .297 AVG .225 .391 OBP .302 .462 SLG .369 16 XBH 11 4 HR 6 21 RBI 19 29/18 K/BB 37/13 7 SB 4

Orioles Pitching Rankings