The Cincinnati Reds, including Nick Senzel (.154 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Orioles.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Nick Senzel At The Plate

Senzel is batting .242 with eight doubles, five home runs and 20 walks.

Senzel has reached base via a hit in 30 games this season (of 53 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

Looking at the 53 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (9.4%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Senzel has had at least one RBI in 41.5% of his games this season (22 of 53), with two or more RBI five times (9.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 19 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 24 .223 AVG .265 .268 OBP .371 .320 SLG .422 6 XBH 7 2 HR 3 14 RBI 14 28/6 K/BB 18/14 3 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings