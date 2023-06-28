Nick Senzel Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Orioles - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Nick Senzel (.154 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Orioles.
Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Nick Senzel At The Plate
- Senzel is batting .242 with eight doubles, five home runs and 20 walks.
- Senzel has reached base via a hit in 30 games this season (of 53 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- Looking at the 53 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (9.4%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Senzel has had at least one RBI in 41.5% of his games this season (22 of 53), with two or more RBI five times (9.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 19 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|24
|.223
|AVG
|.265
|.268
|OBP
|.371
|.320
|SLG
|.422
|6
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|14
|28/6
|K/BB
|18/14
|3
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Orioles have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.24).
- The Orioles rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (94 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gibson gets the start for the Orioles, his 17th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 4.30 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Friday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty threw three innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old's 4.30 ERA ranks 49th, 1.337 WHIP ranks 49th, and 6.8 K/9 ranks 58th.
