Wednesday's game that pits the Baltimore Orioles (48-30) against the Cincinnati Reds (42-38) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Orioles. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on June 28.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Kyle Gibson (8-5) to the mound, while Luke Weaver (1-2) will take the ball for the Reds.

Reds vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Orioles 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

The Reds' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Reds have come away with 28 wins in the 59 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Cincinnati has been victorious eight times in 20 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Cincinnati is No. 8 in the majors, scoring 4.9 runs per game (391 total runs).

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.99 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Reds Schedule