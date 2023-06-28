The Baltimore Orioles and Cincinnati Reds will play on Wednesday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 7:05 PM ET, with Adley Rutschman and Spencer Steer among those expected to produce at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 81 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

Cincinnati ranks 13th in the majors with a .411 team slugging percentage.

The Reds' .255 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.

Cincinnati has scored 391 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .334 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Reds rank 22nd with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 14th in MLB.

Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.99 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

The Reds have a combined 1.465 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send Luke Weaver (1-2) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed seven hits in 3 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

In 12 starts, Weaver has pitched through or past the fifth inning seven times. He has a season average of five frames per outing.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 6/23/2023 Braves W 11-10 Home Luke Weaver AJ Smith-Shawver 6/24/2023 Braves L 7-6 Home Graham Ashcraft Jared Shuster 6/25/2023 Braves L 7-6 Home Levi Stoudt Charlie Morton 6/26/2023 Orioles L 10-3 Away Brandon Williamson Cole Irvin 6/27/2023 Orioles W 3-1 Away Andrew Abbott Tyler Wells 6/28/2023 Orioles - Away Luke Weaver Kyle Gibson 6/30/2023 Padres - Home Graham Ashcraft Michael Wacha 7/1/2023 Padres - Home Ben Lively Seth Lugo 7/2/2023 Padres - Home Brandon Williamson Yu Darvish 7/3/2023 Nationals - Away Andrew Abbott Jake Irvin 7/4/2023 Nationals - Away Luke Weaver Patrick Corbin

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.