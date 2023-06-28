How to Watch the Reds vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 28
The Baltimore Orioles and Cincinnati Reds will play on Wednesday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 7:05 PM ET, with Adley Rutschman and Spencer Steer among those expected to produce at the plate.
Reds vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds' 81 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.
- Cincinnati ranks 13th in the majors with a .411 team slugging percentage.
- The Reds' .255 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.
- Cincinnati has scored 391 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Reds have an on-base percentage of .334 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.
- The Reds rank 22nd with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.
- Cincinnati strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 14th in MLB.
- Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.99 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- The Reds have a combined 1.465 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds will send Luke Weaver (1-2) to the mound for his 13th start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed seven hits in 3 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves.
- In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- In 12 starts, Weaver has pitched through or past the fifth inning seven times. He has a season average of five frames per outing.
- He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/23/2023
|Braves
|W 11-10
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|6/24/2023
|Braves
|L 7-6
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Jared Shuster
|6/25/2023
|Braves
|L 7-6
|Home
|Levi Stoudt
|Charlie Morton
|6/26/2023
|Orioles
|L 10-3
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Cole Irvin
|6/27/2023
|Orioles
|W 3-1
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Tyler Wells
|6/28/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Kyle Gibson
|6/30/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Michael Wacha
|7/1/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Seth Lugo
|7/2/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Yu Darvish
|7/3/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Jake Irvin
|7/4/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Patrick Corbin
