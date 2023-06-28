Kyle Gibson will toe the rubber for the Baltimore Orioles (48-30) on Wednesday, June 28 against the Cincinnati Reds (42-38), who will counter with Luke Weaver. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Oddsmakers list the Orioles as -165 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Reds +140 moneyline odds. The game's total has been set at 9.5 runs.

Reds vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Gibson - BAL (8-5, 4.30 ERA) vs Weaver - CIN (1-2, 6.86 ERA)

Reds vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Reds vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have won 29, or 76.3%, of the 38 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Orioles have a record of 10-2 (83.3%).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Baltimore.

The Orioles have a 3-1 record over the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Baltimore and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Reds have been underdogs in 59 games this season and have come away with the win 28 times (47.5%) in those contests.

This season, the Reds have been victorious eight times in 20 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Reds vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jonathan India 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+170) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+190) Joey Votto 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+165) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+210)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 2nd Win NL Central +275 - 2nd

