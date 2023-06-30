On Friday, Christopher Eubanks (No. 77 in the world) takes on Lloyd Harris (No. 298) in the semifinals of the Mallorca Championships.

In the Semifinal, Harris is the favorite against Eubanks, with -145 odds against the underdog's +110.

Christopher Eubanks vs. Lloyd Harris Match Information

Tournament: The Mallorca Championships

The Mallorca Championships Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Friday, June 30

Friday, June 30 Venue: Country Club Santa Ponsa

Country Club Santa Ponsa Location: Mallorca, Philippines

Mallorca, Philippines Court Surface: Grass

Christopher Eubanks vs. Lloyd Harris Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lloyd Harris has a 59.2% chance to win.

Christopher Eubanks Lloyd Harris +110 Odds to Win Match -145 +350 Odds to Win Tournament +250 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 59.2% 22.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 28.6% 50.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.1

Christopher Eubanks vs. Lloyd Harris Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals on Thursday, Eubanks took down No. 85-ranked Arthur Rinderknech, 7-6, 7-6.

Harris beat Pavel Kotov 7-5, 6-2 in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Eubanks has played 43 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 26.7 games per match (25.2 in best-of-three matches).

On grass, Eubanks has played 10 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 24.2 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches) while winning 53.7% of games.

In the past 12 months, Harris has played nine total matches (across all court types), winning 46.3% of the games. He averages 27.3 games per match (20.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set.

On grass surfaces, Harris has played two matches and averaged 21.5 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.8 games per set.

In head-to-head meetings, Harris has collected four wins, while Eubanks has one. In their last meeting on May 1, 2023, Eubanks won 7-6, 4-6, 6-4.

Harris and Eubanks have competed in 14 sets against each other, with Harris capturing nine of them.

Harris has won 80 games (57.6% win rate) versus Eubanks, who has claimed 59 games.

In five matches between Eubanks and Harris, they have played 27.8 games and 2.8 sets per match on average.

