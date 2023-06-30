Jake Fraley and his .410 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (53 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the San Diego Padres and Seth Lugo on June 30 at 5:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with two RBI) in his most recent game against the Orioles.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

5:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley is hitting .272 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 25 walks.

Fraley has picked up a hit in 39 of 63 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.

In 10 games this year, he has hit a home run (15.9%, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate).

In 47.6% of his games this year, Fraley has picked up at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (19.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 20 games this year (31.7%), including six multi-run games (9.5%).

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 30 .273 AVG .272 .339 OBP .376 .491 SLG .467 12 XBH 8 6 HR 5 23 RBI 26 23/10 K/BB 15/15 6 SB 6

Padres Pitching Rankings