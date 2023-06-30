Friday's contest features the Cincinnati Reds (43-38) and the San Diego Padres (37-44) clashing at Great American Ball Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Reds according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 5:10 PM ET on June 30.

The probable pitchers are Seth Lugo (3-4) for the Padres and Graham Ashcraft (3-6) for the Reds.

Reds vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 5:10 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Reds vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Reds 6, Padres 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.

The Reds have come away with 29 wins in the 60 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Cincinnati has come away with a win 22 times in 44 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Cincinnati is No. 7 in baseball, scoring five runs per game (402 total runs).

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.01 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

