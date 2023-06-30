Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds hit the field against Ha-Seong Kim and the San Diego Padres on Friday at 5:10 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 5:10 PM ET

5:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 82 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

Cincinnati is 12th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .412 this season.

The Reds rank 10th in MLB with a .257 team batting average.

Cincinnati has scored the seventh-most runs in baseball this season with 402.

The Reds have an OBP of .335 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Reds rank 21st in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.

Cincinnati strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 15th in MLB.

Cincinnati has pitched to a 5.01 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.465 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will hand the ball to Graham Ashcraft (3-6) for his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed 10 hits in four innings pitched against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Ashcraft has 10 starts of five or more innings this season in 14 chances. He averages 4.9 innings per outing.

He has made 14 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 6/24/2023 Braves L 7-6 Home Graham Ashcraft Jared Shuster 6/25/2023 Braves L 7-6 Home Levi Stoudt Charlie Morton 6/26/2023 Orioles L 10-3 Away Brandon Williamson Cole Irvin 6/27/2023 Orioles W 3-1 Away Andrew Abbott Tyler Wells 6/28/2023 Orioles W 11-7 Away Luke Weaver Kyle Gibson 6/30/2023 Padres - Home Graham Ashcraft Seth Lugo 7/1/2023 Padres - Home Brandon Williamson Seth Lugo 7/2/2023 Padres - Home Andrew Abbott Yu Darvish 7/3/2023 Nationals - Away Luke Weaver Jake Irvin 7/4/2023 Nationals - Away Luke Weaver Patrick Corbin 7/5/2023 Nationals - Away Graham Ashcraft Josiah Gray

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.