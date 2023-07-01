At +3000, the Bowling Green Falcons carry the seventh-ranked odds in the conference to win the MAC in 2023. Dig into the odds and other data below before placing a futures bet.

Bowling Green Mid-American Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Mid-American Conference Championship Odds: +3000 (Bet $10 to win $300)

+3000 (Bet $10 to win $300) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Bowling Green 2023 Schedule

Bowling Green will face the 69th-ranked schedule in college football, based on its opponents' combined win total last season (70). The Falcons will take on teams this season that went over .500 in 2022. That schedule features teams that had nine or more victories and squads that registered fewer than four wins last year.

Opponent Date Week Result @ Liberty September 2 1 - Eastern Illinois September 9 2 - @ Michigan September 16 3 - Ohio September 23 4 - @ Georgia Tech September 30 5 - @ Miami (OH) October 7 6 - @ Buffalo October 14 7 - Akron October 21 8 - Ball State November 1 10 - @ Kent State November 8 11 - Toledo November 14 12 - @ Western Michigan November 21 13 -

