Bowling Green 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The 2023 win total established for the Bowling Green Falcons, five, predicts it's going to be a poor year.
Bowling Green Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|5
|+130
|-155
|43.5%
Falcons' 2022 Performance
- While Bowling Green ranked 103rd in total defense with 419.6 yards allowed per game last season, it was slightly less successful on offense, ranking 24th-worst (334.4 yards per game).
- On offense, Bowling Green ranked 62nd in FBS with 235.3 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 99th in passing yards allowed per contest (250.7).
- BG went 3-3 at home last season and 3-3 away from home.
- As favorites the Falcons picked up only two victories (2-2). When underdogs they went 4-5.
Bowling Green's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Matt McDonald
|QB
|2,666 YDS (60.9%) / 22 TD / 9 INT
-7 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / -0.5 RUSH YPG
|Odieu Hiliare
|WR
|59 REC / 763 YDS / 6 TD / 58.7 YPG
|Tyrone Broden
|WR
|32 REC / 506 YDS / 7 TD / 38.9 YPG
|Taron Keith
|RB
|195 YDS / 1 TD / 15.0 YPG / 4.1 YPC
34 REC / 345 REC YDS / 4 REC TD / 26.5 REC YPG
|Karl Brooks
|DL
|39 TKL / 13.0 TFL / 9.5 SACK
|Chris Bacon
|DB
|57 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
|Darren Anders
|LB
|57 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK
|DJ Taylor
|LB
|51 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 2 INT
Falcons' Strength of Schedule
- Taking into account their opponents' combined win total last year (70), the Falcons have the 69th-ranked schedule in college football.
- In terms of difficulty, based on its MAC opponents' combined win total last season, Bowling Green will be facing the 81st-ranked conference schedule this year.
- Bowling Green has six games scheduled against teams that had winning records in 2022, including two teams that had nine or more wins and one with less than four wins last year.
Bowling Green 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|@ Liberty
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|Eastern Illinois
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|@ Michigan
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|Ohio
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|@ Georgia Tech
|September 30
|-
|-
|6
|@ Miami (OH)
|October 7
|-
|-
|7
|@ Buffalo
|October 14
|-
|-
|8
|Akron
|October 21
|-
|-
|10
|Ball State
|November 1
|-
|-
|11
|@ Kent State
|November 8
|-
|-
|12
|Toledo
|November 14
|-
|-
|13
|@ Western Michigan
|November 21
|-
|-
