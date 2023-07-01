Brazil Odds to Win 2023 Women’s World Cup
In the 2023 Women's World Cup, Brazil is +150 to finish first in Group F. In terms of winning the whole tournament, Brazil is +2500.
Brazil: World Cup Futures
|Odds
|Overall Rank
|Group Rank
|Odds to Win
|+2500
|9
|2
|Odds to Win Group F
|+150
|9
|2
Brazil: Last World Cup Performance
At the last World Cup, Cristiane was the team's top scorer with four goals. Also in 2019, Marta had two goals.
Brazil: World Cup Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Time
|Score
|Goal Diff
|Panama
|July 24
|7:00 AM ET
|-
|-
|France
|July 29
|6:00 AM ET
|-
|-
|Jamaica
|August 2
|6:00 AM ET
|-
|-
Brazil Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Bruninha
|21
|24
|Gotham FC (United States)
|Monica
|36
|21
|Madrid CCF (Spain)
|Rafaelle
|32
|4
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Tamires
|35
|6
|SC Corinthians SP (Brazil)
|Lauren
|20
|14
|Madrid CCF (Spain)
|Kathellen
|27
|3
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Antonia
|29
|2
|Levante UD (Spain)
|Camila Fernanda Gomes Rodrigues
|22
|1
|-
|Barbara
|35
|1
|CR Flamengo RJ (Brazil)
|Leticia
|28
|12
|SC Corinthians SP (Brazil)
|Luana
|30
|15
|SC Corinthians SP (Brazil)
|Ana Vitoria
|23
|8
|SL Benfica Lisbon (Portugal)
|Kerolin Nicoli
|23
|21
|North Carolina Courage (United States)
|Gabi Nunes
|26
|23
|Madrid CCF (Spain)
|Geyse
|25
|18
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Marta
|37
|-
|Orlando Pride (United States)
|Debinha
|31
|9
|Kansas City Current (United States)
|Nycole Raysla
|23
|-
|SL Benfica Lisbon (Portugal)
|Duda Sampaio
|22
|-
|SC Corinthians SP (Brazil)
|Adriana
|26
|11
|Orlando Pride (United States)
|Andressa
|30
|9
|AS Roma (Italy)
|Ary Borges
|23
|17
|Racing Louisville FC (United States)
|Beatriz
|29
|16
|SE Palmeiras SP (Brazil)
