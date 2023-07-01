In the 2023 Women's World Cup, Brazil is +150 to finish first in Group F. In terms of winning the whole tournament, Brazil is +2500.

Brazil: World Cup Futures

Odds Overall Rank Group Rank Odds to Win +2500 9 2 Odds to Win Group F +150 9 2

Brazil: Last World Cup Performance

At the last World Cup, Cristiane was the team's top scorer with four goals. Also in 2019, Marta had two goals.

Brazil: World Cup Schedule

Opponent Date Time Score Goal Diff Panama July 24 7:00 AM ET - - France July 29 6:00 AM ET - - Jamaica August 2 6:00 AM ET - -

Brazil Roster

Name Age Number Club Bruninha 21 24 Gotham FC (United States) Monica 36 21 Madrid CCF (Spain) Rafaelle 32 4 Arsenal WFC (England) Tamires 35 6 SC Corinthians SP (Brazil) Lauren 20 14 Madrid CCF (Spain) Kathellen 27 3 Real Madrid (Spain) Antonia 29 2 Levante UD (Spain) Camila Fernanda Gomes Rodrigues 22 1 - Barbara 35 1 CR Flamengo RJ (Brazil) Leticia 28 12 SC Corinthians SP (Brazil) Luana 30 15 SC Corinthians SP (Brazil) Ana Vitoria 23 8 SL Benfica Lisbon (Portugal) Kerolin Nicoli 23 21 North Carolina Courage (United States) Gabi Nunes 26 23 Madrid CCF (Spain) Geyse 25 18 FC Barcelona (Spain) Marta 37 - Orlando Pride (United States) Debinha 31 9 Kansas City Current (United States) Nycole Raysla 23 - SL Benfica Lisbon (Portugal) Duda Sampaio 22 - SC Corinthians SP (Brazil) Adriana 26 11 Orlando Pride (United States) Andressa 30 9 AS Roma (Italy) Ary Borges 23 17 Racing Louisville FC (United States) Beatriz 29 16 SE Palmeiras SP (Brazil)

